Prays Together: Hope to the Hurting
In the mid-1990s, the CDC and Kaiser Permanente discovered an exposure that dramatically increased the risk for seven out of ten of leading causes of death in the United States. In high doses, it affects brain development, the immune system, hormonal systems, and even the way our DNA is read and transcribed. Folks who are exposed in very high doses have triple the lifetime risk of heart disease and lung cancer, and a 20-year difference in life expectancy. (Burke-Harris, TED Talk)thesungazette.com