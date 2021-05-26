Millbury municipal buildings back in business June 1
Town Hall will begin new hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Residents and businesses are encouraged to continue to use the drop box outside the entrance to Town Hall, as well as the town’s many online services at www.millbury-ma.org. For the latest information from the Millbury Public Library, visit www.millburylibrary.org or call 508-865-1181.www.millburysutton.com