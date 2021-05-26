Cancel
Bermuda Reopens with New Hotel, Cruise Ships

By Editorial
thestkittsnevisobserver.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBermuda is back. After a year of battling the pandemic, the Island announced its reopening with a new luxury hotel, the St. Regis and cruise ships arriving. As the St Regis Bermuda welcomed its first guests after a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Viking Orion anchored off Dockyard in what was hailed as a landmark moment in the island’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

www.thestkittsnevisobserver.com
