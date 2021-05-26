Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

The 1991(ish) Music Issue: When Flyers Disappeared From Louisville’s Streets

By Danielle Grady
leoweekly.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlyers were what drew Billy Hardison to his first punk shows in the ‘80s, an East End kid taken in by handmade posters with letters cut from magazines, ransom note style. Then, in 1991, when he became the booking agent for Tewligans on Bardstown Road, where Nirvana is now, flyers were how he would attract crowds to his events: At 2 or 3 a.m., after a show, he would go to Kinko’s, now the site of Seviche, and work on a concept with his fellow booker David Gruneisen and graphic designer Tim Furnish. Then, he and Gruneisen would throw a stack into backpacks and race around town on mountain bikes, ripping off old flyers and replacing them with new ones with a few wacks of a staple hammer.

www.leoweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rauschenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Street Art#High Street#Punk Bands#Punk Music#Pop Music#Portland#Headliners Music Hall#Russian Constructivism#Phoenix Hill Tavern#Lg E#Courier Journal#Mtv#Underground Bands#Cleveland#Cover Bands#Handmade Posters#Bardstown Road#Plastered Poles#Grunge Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Barbarella nightclub in downtown Louisville up for sale for $2M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular nightclub in downtown Louisville is up for sale. Barbarella Louisville was listed at $2 million on Monday by Gant Hill & Associates. The nightclub at 116 E. Main St. closed in mid-March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and only reopened briefly last July before closing once again, according to its Facebook page.
Louisville, KYPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Head Coach Chris Mack Provides Team Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Speaking for the first time since learning they would not be heading to the NCAA Tournament, Louisville men's basketball Chris Macl took some time to meet with the media. He provided a wide array of updates surrounding the program, including the recent hires of Kahil Fennell and Ross McMains as assistant coaches, promoting Taylor Barnette to director of basketball operations, the roster movement, recruiting, what his team will look like next year, and more.
Louisville, KYWave 3

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Comedian Jeff Dunham bringing tour to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to the KFC Yum! Center as part of his new touring performances. Dunham, a ventriloquist known for his stand-up comedy, will perform at the arena in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. His tour "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" travels throughout the U.S. this year.
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

Ross McMains named third Louisville basketball assistant

Chris Mack has rounded out his staff for the 2021-22 Louisville men’s basketball season with the hiring of Ross McMains as U of L’s third assistant coach. “I am thrilled to announce our newest assistant coach, Ross McMains,” said Mack in a statement. “After interviewing several candidates over the past month it was clear that Ross was the best candidate for the job. His ability to develop individual players, his feel for the game as a tactician and his desire to help Louisville win a national championship is real. Ross was highly recommended throughout the process as I talked to several coaches, general managers, agents and players all around the world. He’s super excited to get started at Louisville. Please welcome Coach McMains to the Cardinal family.”
Louisville, KYCard Chronicle

Monday evening Cardinal news and notes

—In addition to the Ross McMains announcement, Louisville men’s basketball also announced on Monday that DeVante Frazier is coming in from Colorado State to take over for the retired Fred Hina as athletic trainer. —After being swept by North Carolina, the Louisville baseball team has fallen completely out of the...
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

They're back! 17 year cicadas begin to emerge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge in parts of Louisville after spending 17 years below ground. The last time the periodical cicadas appeared in the area was back in 2004. The cicadas were covering many trees and headstones at Cave Hill Cemetery Monday morning. Horticulture...
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

KFC Yum! Center to host bourbon and dining experience in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center and Rabbit Hole are partnering to offer the venue’s first-ever Sip & Savor: Bourbon and Dining Experience at the arena on June 17. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with this unique tasting event that features Rabbit Hole Bourbon and a savory dinner and dessert menu. Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole’s founder and whiskey maker, will share the story of how he created Rabbit Hole and will talk about the brand’s growth at the event. Rabbit Hole will also have a pop-up shop on-site.
Georgia StateWKYT 27

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky. Wheeler was an All-SEC Second-Team selection with the Bulldogs last season, averaging 14 points and a conference-leading 7.4 assists. He entered the transfer portal on April 20. He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU, and...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Butchertown eyes post pandemic boost from stadium sell-out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eleven months after it first opened, Lynn Family Stadium is anticipating its first sellout. COVID-imposed crowd restrictions will be fully lifted when Lou City FC takes the field at home on June 12. The day is viewed as a source of relief by Butchertown businesses. “We...
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
Louisville, KYfox4kc.com

KC NWSL starts regular season with strong defense, draw against Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — The KC NWSL team was on the road for their first regular season game, facing Racing Louisville this weekend. The match, a battle of defenses, was played against another new franchise, earning both inaugural teams a single point in the league standings. They were among four other teams in the eight-team Western Conference to tie.
Louisville, KYPosted by
247Sports

Louisville Baseball Notebook: Final Stretch

It was a rough week for Louisville baseball. The Cardinals were swept for the second time this season, dropping all three games at North Carolina. Sitting at 26-18 overall and 16-13 in ACC play, the Cardinals have just four game remaining on the regular season slate to find momentum before the start of the postseason.