These seven metro area excursions offer memory-making adventures both adults and children will love. Between the kiddos being cooped up during the pandemic and school officially being out for summer, there’s no doubt that youngsters and parents alike are ready to have some fun in the sun. Whether you’re hoping to enjoy an all-day adventure, an evening of entertainment or something that doesn’t even require you to exit your vehicle (all parents of kids in car seats, celebrate!), then this family-friendly summer bucket list is for you!