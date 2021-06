Mark Mikenas from the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce joined WKEI on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday morning, one week ahead of the start of this year’s Concert in the Park Series. It’s the 25th season of the Chamber of Commerce Concert in the Park series at Veteran’s Park in Kewanee and Mark joined WKEI to announce the lineup and invite you to come out with your lawn chairs and enjoy incredible music along with refreshments at Veteran’s Park. The first show of the season is June 24th and features long time favorites, the Jim Markum Swing Band. The food stand opens at 5 Pm and the concerts begin at 6:30 Pm in Veteran’s Park.