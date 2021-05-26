Philadelphia Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

A Fort Dodge man arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Department for drug trafficking now faces up to 40 years in prison. According to Carroll County District Court records, 40-year-old Shawn Matthew Newman was initially charged with one count of controlled substance violations, a class B felony, stemming from a March 7 traffic stop near Glidden. Authorities say Newman’s vehicle contained a large sum of cash, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, tizanidine pills, plastic baggies, syringes and a scale. Newman was indicted Thursday and is now charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a class C felony, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony. Each count carries habitual offender enhancements due to prior felony convictions in Webster County District Court for second-degree theft and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury. Newman’s arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Monday, June 14.