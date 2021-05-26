Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 17 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Omar Acosta, 43, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States District Judge Wendy Beetlestone for narcotics and firearms offenses stemming from an undercover operation. In February 2020,...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

