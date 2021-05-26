Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

Stephen “Steve” Franklin Hollowell

By Staff Report
Oxford Eagle
 28 days ago

Stephen “Steve” Franklin Hollowell, 65, passed away at his home in Oxford, MS, on Saturday, May 22, 2021. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. also at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Interment will be at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Randy Bain will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

oxfordeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Oxford, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Ms#The Waste Water Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

Why the New York City mayoral primary results are as messy as the race itself was

Even the day after a long, vicious mayoral campaign — which is what New York City's Democratic primary effectively is — New Yorkers don’t know who will be their next mayor. But that's not because the Republican primary winner stands any chance come November: It's due to the fact that, even though Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a strong lead, results might take weeks to tally, thanks to the city's new ranked-choice voting system (coupled with the standard-issue chaos at the city’s Board of Elections).