Stephen “Steve” Franklin Hollowell
Stephen "Steve" Franklin Hollowell, 65, passed away at his home in Oxford, MS, on Saturday, May 22, 2021. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. also at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Interment will be at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Bro. Randy Bain will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.