Open Letter: Extend the Term of the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board

Dear Governor Baker, Speaker Mariano, President Spilka and Members of the Legislature,. We write to urge you to extend the term of the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board (FMCB), which is currently scheduled to sunset at the end of June. In addition, we believe the control board should continue to be made up of transit experts rather than political appointees, and recommend that an independent audit office be created that reports directly to the FMCB.