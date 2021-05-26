Cancel
Open Letter: Extend the Term of the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board

By Editorial Staff
pioneerinstitute.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Governor Baker, Speaker Mariano, President Spilka and Members of the Legislature,. We write to urge you to extend the term of the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board (FMCB), which is currently scheduled to sunset at the end of June. In addition, we believe the control board should continue to be made up of transit experts rather than political appointees, and recommend that an independent audit office be created that reports directly to the FMCB.

pioneerinstitute.org
Person
Ray Lahood
#Mbta#Open Letter#Project Management#Labor Productivity#Balanced Budget#Legislature#Mbta#Fmcb#The Safety Review Panel#U S Transportation#Commonwealth#Operations Procurement#The Control Board
