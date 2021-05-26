Left My Wallet: Wrestling Weekly's Les Thatcher talks sports, Roop vs. Kernodle

Left My Wallet returns with our very own co-host of Wrestling Weekly, the legendary Les Thatcher. Les and I go back many years and is someone I consider a friend as he has been both a trainer and mentor to me. We talk a myriad of current sports issues such as why he's appalled Justin Fields fell in this years NFL Draft, what he thinks about Patrick Mahomes, his love of Tom Brady, his thoughts on his Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow, and the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Les played against in little league.