This evening, FridayJune4, 2021, I wish to update you on the present COVID-19 situation. Within the last twenty-four hours we have recorded five(5) additional cases. These new cases are nationals and are referred to as Case #79 through to Case #83.The individuals are in isolation and are being monitored. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 83 with 69 cases for St. Kitts and 14 cases for Nevis. Please note that 51 cases have fully re cove red with zero deaths. There are now thirty-two(32) active cases.