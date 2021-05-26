How Krysten Ritter Got Her Start After Getting Discovered At The Mall

Fans had a big theory about how Kim Kardashian and her family contracted COVID, but the reality star shut down all the speculation on Twitter. Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her four kids tested positive for coronavirus on the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The news came shortly after footage aired of Kim’s birthday trip to a private island with friends and family. Naturally, some fans jumped to the conclusion that Kim must’ve gotten COVID on the trip and passed it on to her kids, but she slammed that story on Twitter as the episode aired.