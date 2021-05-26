Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Krysten Ritter Got Her Start After Getting Discovered At The Mall

By Joey Keogh
Posted by 
The List
The List
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Krysten Ritter has enjoyed a lengthy and wide-ranging career thus far, working her way up from bit parts in the likes of "Law & Order" to recurring roles in "Veronica Mars," "Gilmore Girls," and "Breaking Bad," until finally the talented player was gifted her own starring role in the Marvel mega-hit "Jessica Jones," (via IMDb). Equally adept at comedy, action, and drama, the Pennsylvania native has a unique look that means, although she doesn't disappear into roles, Ritter always stands out in a crowd.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Stiles
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Krysten Ritter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Wilhelmina Models#Marvel#Starring In Drama#Film Star#Law Order#Elite Model Management#Dr Pepper#Comedy#Hollywood#Imdb#Nyc#Mona Lisa Smile#Likes#Gilmore Girls#Breaking Bad#Commercial Roles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestoofab.com

These Actors Got Discovered In Really Unique Ways

From prison to the pizza parlor, these stars got discovered in unexpected places. Not everyone follows the traditional path to fame! While some actors move to Hollywood and spend their time meeting with agents and auditioning for roles, other actors get a little more lucky. In fact, sometimes opportunities fall right in the laps of some unsuspecting future celebrities.
Moviessideshow.com

Geek Headlines- Mary Poppins, Jessica Jones, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. The 90th Annual Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 4th, celebrating the best in film of 2017. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water swam ahead of the competition with four Oscar wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.
Celebritiesbuffalonynews.net

Did Elizabeth Olsen get married?

Washington [US], June 9 (ANI): Actor Elizabeth Olsen, who last appeared in the Disney series 'WandaVision', just shared a major update in her relationship like it was no big deal. The star casually announced that she has tied the knot, leaving everyone stunned. As per People magazine, Olsen sparked marriage...
Public Healthnewsnationusa.com

Kim Kardashian Claps Back After Fans Claim Her Family Got COVID On Birthday Trip

Fans had a big theory about how Kim Kardashian and her family contracted COVID, but the reality star shut down all the speculation on Twitter. Kim Kardashian revealed that she and her four kids tested positive for coronavirus on the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The news came shortly after footage aired of Kim’s birthday trip to a private island with friends and family. Naturally, some fans jumped to the conclusion that Kim must’ve gotten COVID on the trip and passed it on to her kids, but she slammed that story on Twitter as the episode aired.
Books & LiteratureHollywood Reporter

Bruna Papandrea

Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Raelle Tucker Team for Adaptation of Novel ‘The Change’ (Exclusive) The upcoming novel from New York Times bestselling author Kirsten Miller is getting the adaptation treatment. Bruna Papandrea’s production banner Made Up Stories has acquired the rights to…. ‘The Dry’: Film Review. Eric Bana plays...
MoviesGreenwichTime

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield Transform in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Trailer

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into the brightly-colored world of Jim and Tammy, but things begin to go south when financial improprieties, a sex scandal and rivals break up their marriage — and their empire. As the trailer progresses and the Bakkers grow older, Chastain and Garfield become nearly unrecognizable, showing off the hair and makeup department’s skills.
Moviesdailynewsgh.com

Leighton Meester To Star in Thriller Movie For Netflix!

The 35-year-old actress is set to star in a new thriller movie for the streaming service, according to Variety. , and based on the book by Sarah Alderson. The Weekend Away takes place amid weekend getaway to Croatia that goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend. As she attempts to clear her name and uncover the truth, her efforts unearth a painful secret.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa

Apple continues to show faith in its scripted originals. The tech giant has handed out an early season three renewal for its Jason Momoa-led drama series See. Momoa announced the news…. ‘Aquaman 2’ Is Titled ‘The Lost Kingdom’. James Wan has unveiled the title for his upcoming Aquaman sequel. The...
TV Seriessideshow.com

Netflix Cancels Marvel’s Luke Cage, AMC Announces Final Rick Grimes Appearance in the Walking Dead, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Michael Myers slashed his way to the top of the box office this weekend, with the premiere of the new Halloween film taking the top spot with $77.5 million. This is the second-highest horror film opening of all time, behind last year’s “It”, and the second highest October opening ever, behind Venom earlier this month.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Andrew Garfield Stars In Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...BOOM! Adaptation

Lin-Manuel Miranda is having a busy week. Today marks the premiere of In the Heights, an adaptation of Miranda's first Broadway musical, and the trailer debut (above) for tick, tick...BOOM! Miranda's feature directorial debut. The new movie is an adaptation of composer Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pre-Rent musical and will star Andrew Garfield in the Larson-inspired role. Tick, tick...BOOM! is set to premiere this fall both in theaters and on Netflix.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Ted Series From Seth MacFarlane Ordered by Peacock

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for Ted, from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television. The series is based on Universal Pictures and MRC Film’s Ted, the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively Ted and Ted 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.
TV & VideosPopculture

Forgotten Sarah Hyland and Zoey Deutch Movie Added to Netflix

A popular, cult film starring Sarah Hyland and Zoey Deutch has made its way to Netflix. On Monday, the streaming service added the film Vampire Academy, which was released back in 2014. The news came on the heels that there will be a television adaptation of Vampire Academy, which is based on the book of the same name by Richelle Mead.
Movies/Film

‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Trailer: Andrew Garfield is a Musical Genius in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Feature Directorial Debut

“Do you know how many Jonathan Larsons there are? One.” Andrew Garfield plays the one and only musical genius, the composer and playwright behind Rent, who died suddenly on the night before the show’s off-Broadway premiere. But he left in his wake a Broadway touchstone, as well as tick, tick…BOOM!, an acclaimed autobiographical musical which will now be adapted to the screen by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in his feature directorial debut. Watch the tick, tick…BOOM! trailer below.
TV Seriesradiojamestown.com

HBO Max drops first trailer for "Gossip Girl" reboot

The first trailer for the anticipated HBO Max revival was released at midnight Thursday, featuring a whole new class and the scandals that follow the characters around in the new digital era. The show appears to be a continuation of the original CW series that wrapped in 2012, which made...