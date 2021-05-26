How Krysten Ritter Got Her Start After Getting Discovered At The Mall
Krysten Ritter has enjoyed a lengthy and wide-ranging career thus far, working her way up from bit parts in the likes of "Law & Order" to recurring roles in "Veronica Mars," "Gilmore Girls," and "Breaking Bad," until finally the talented player was gifted her own starring role in the Marvel mega-hit "Jessica Jones," (via IMDb). Equally adept at comedy, action, and drama, the Pennsylvania native has a unique look that means, although she doesn't disappear into roles, Ritter always stands out in a crowd.www.thelist.com