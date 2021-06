Yonkers Becomes One of the First Cities in NYS to Use a Durable, Economical & Environmentally Friendly Material for Paving. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced the city is working with Peckham Industries to trial an asphalt mix which incorporates Recycled Asphalt Products (RAP) to resurface city roadways. Starting May 12, the new asphalt mix made of 40% recyclable materials will be used to pave Kimball Avenue, from Yonkers Avenue to Hildreth Place. Yonkers is the first city in New York State, outside of New York City, to use this new asphalt mixture.