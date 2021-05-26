Kate Brigham of Jackson Wins 2 Events at State Track Meet
Kate Brigham of Jackson has enjoyed a solid athletic season in 2020-21 and capped it off with 2 wins at the State Track Meet in Casper over the weekend. She started off by running on the Broncs 1600 sprint medley relay team that set the all-class record in 4.11.53. The next day, she ran away from the field to capture the 4A championship in the 800 in 2.14.18. On Saturday, she added to her medal total with a win in the 1600 meters with a time of 5.01.84.