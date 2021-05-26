Kate Brigham of Jackson Wins 2 Events at State Track Meet

The 2021 Boys State Track Meet saw much better weather on Saturday, compared to Friday which gave the athletes a real chance to do their very best. In the distance races, Star Valley's Peter Visser won all 3 as he smoked the field in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4.28.02. Robert Douglas of Natrona won three individual events in about an hour's time as he swept the hurdle races and won the 100-meter dash. He ran 14.93 in the 110 hurdles, 38.49 in the 300 hurdles, and 11.34 in the 100. Plus, it was his birthday! Kelly Walsh speedster Darius Wiggins won two events on Saturday as he posted a time of 22.88 in the 200 and 49.49 in the 400. Sheridan won the 4x400 relay while Kaliff Guevara from Cheyenne East took the triple jump at 48-7. Sheridan won the 4A team title by a wide margin with 130.5 points with Natrona 2nd with 82 and Kelly Walsh 3rd with 80.