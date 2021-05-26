newsbreak-logo
Casper, WY

Kate Brigham of Jackson Wins 2 Events at State Track Meet

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 3 days ago
Kate Brigham of Jackson has enjoyed a solid athletic season in 2020-21 and capped it off with 2 wins at the State Track Meet in Casper over the weekend. She started off by running on the Broncs 1600 sprint medley relay team that set the all-class record in 4.11.53. The next day, she ran away from the field to capture the 4A championship in the 800 in 2.14.18. On Saturday, she added to her medal total with a win in the 1600 meters with a time of 5.01.84.

WyoPreps

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Wyoming Sports
Lovell, WY
WyoPreps

Lovell’s C.J. Lindsay Enjoys Productive State Track Meet [VIDEO]

Lovell's C.J. Lindsay certainly had a strong 2021 State Track Meet with a 1st place finish in the 3A 100 meter dash, a 2nd place finish in the 200, and a win in the 1600 sprint medley. Lindsay edged Ashton Schofield of Mountain View in the 100 with a time of 11.29 but Schofield turned the tables in the 200 as he beat Lindsay by 2, hundredths of a second. That was quite a race, to say the least.
Natrona, WY
WyoPreps

Natrona’s Alesha Lane Wins 4A Discus State Championship

Natrona's Alesha Lane has had a rough year health-wise as she has battled through a number of injuries in volleyball, basketball, and track. But that didn't stop her from winning a 4A state championship in the discus as she out-distanced Lauryn Love from Campbell County with a toss of 131-3. The weather conditions were far from premium for the event but Lane made her last throw count.
Campbell County, WY
WyoPreps

Campbell County’s Lauryn Love Wins State Title in the 4A Shot-Put [VIDEO]

The best thrower in the Wyoming High School for the girls this season was Lauryn Love from Campbell County. She posted the best distance in the state in the shot-put this season at 47-6.25 and she had the best distance in the discus with a toss of 144-3. At the State Track Meet in Casper over the weekend, Love won the 4A state title in the shot with a throw of 46-11 which was over 5 feet better than her nearest competitor. In the discus with some iffy weather conditions, her best effort was 127-9 and that was good enough to take 2nd place in the competition.
Casper, WY
WyoPreps

Addie Pendergast of Tongue River Paces Team to State Title

Addie Pendergast of Tongue River burst onto the Wyoming prep scene in the fall by winning the 2A State Championship in cross country. At the State Track Meet in Casper over the weekend. Pendergast won the 100-meter dash in 13.03, the 400 in 56/88, and the 800 in 2.20.02. She also ran on the Eagles state champion 1600 medley relay team and her 400 time was the best in the state in any classification.
Casper, WY
WyoPreps

Star Valley’s Peter Visser Dominates 4A Distance Races [VIDEO]

It's an understatement to say that Peter Visser of Star Valley came to the State Track Meet in Casper to compete against the rest of the state's distance runners and himself. Visser was ultra-impressive by winning all 3 of the 4A distance races over the weekend and set the all-class state record in the 3200 meters. He ran 9.18.79 to break the previous record held by Brody Smith of Cody. He was a defending state champion in the 3200 meter outdoor and also placed first in the 1600 and the 800 in 2021. In that 1600 meter event, it was like two races in one. Visser against the clock and the rest of the field against each other.
Casper, WY
WyoPreps

Kelly Walsh’s Darius Wiggins Wins Two Events at State Track

Kelly Walsh senior Darius Wiggins capped a solid track season with two championships at the 4A State Meet in Casper over the weekend. On Saturday, Wiggins won the 200-meter dash in 22.28, and in the 400, Wiggins beat Isaiah Haliburton of Thunder Basin by one-hundredths of a second to win gold. Wiggins ran 49.49. He had the best time in the state this year in the 400 in 48.97 so he was unbeatable in that event.
Lander, WY
WyoPreps

2021 3A Girls Soccer Championship: Lander Vs. Cody

The 3A Girls soccer championship in Cheyenne featured 2 solid teams from the West in Cody and Lander. They were seeded #1 and #2 from that side of the state and played a tightly marked match that went into overtime on Saturday afternoon. Each team scored once in the first half and Lander chipped in a goal in the first 10 minute overtime period and held on for a 2-1 win. The Tigers win a state title in girls' soccer for the first time and finished the year 11-3-1 while Cody wrapped things up at 14-2-1.
Sports
WyoPreps

Boys State Track Meet Day #3 5-22-21 [VIDEO]

The 2021 Boys State Track Meet saw much better weather on Saturday, compared to Friday which gave the athletes a real chance to do their very best. In the distance races, Star Valley's Peter Visser won all 3 as he smoked the field in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4.28.02. Robert Douglas of Natrona won three individual events in about an hour's time as he swept the hurdle races and won the 100-meter dash. He ran 14.93 in the 110 hurdles, 38.49 in the 300 hurdles, and 11.34 in the 100. Plus, it was his birthday! Kelly Walsh speedster Darius Wiggins won two events on Saturday as he posted a time of 22.88 in the 200 and 49.49 in the 400. Sheridan won the 4x400 relay while Kaliff Guevara from Cheyenne East took the triple jump at 48-7. Sheridan won the 4A team title by a wide margin with 130.5 points with Natrona 2nd with 82 and Kelly Walsh 3rd with 80.
Worland, WY
WyoPreps

2021 3A Boys Soccer Championship: Worland Vs. Powell

Worland has been a juggernaut in 3A Boys soccer and the Warriors were looking for the third consecutive state title on Saturday as they met the Powell Panthers. This was a very tight contest and it was Worland who scored the only goal of the match and that was on a penalty kick from Cole Venable in the 20th minute. After a lengthy weather delay, Worland tightened the screws on defense and prevailed in this match 1-0.
Soccer
WyoPreps

Jackson vs Sheridan State Soccer Semifinals: [VIDEO]

Jackson beat Sheridan 2-0 in the semifinals on Friday to advance to the state championship game in the Wyoming High School State Soccer Tournament. Jackson was quick to score on a free kick in just the sixth minute of this game. Jackson seemed to have control of this game the...
Soccer
WyoPreps

Fans, Vote for Which Teams Win Spring Sports Titles [POLLS]

The final weekend of the spring sports season at the high school level is here. State championships will be decided in soccer, softball, and track and field. WyoPreps wants to know what the fans are thinking, and we’re combining all the polls in one place. Cast your vote before the polling closes.