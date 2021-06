GREEN BAY - Under normal circumstances, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur would have one of the best jobs in the NFL this time of year. With just about everybody back on offense from a 13-3 team that went to the NFC championship game, an MVP quarterback entering his third season running the offense, new defensive and special teams coordinators on board and a nine-man rookie class of mostly Power 5 conference players, the potential for success in 2021 would seem boundless.