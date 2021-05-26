Police start search for pump

The City of Kewaunee Marina is missing a pump and officials are asking for the public’s help to end the search. The Kewaunee Police Department reported that at 3:05 PM on Friday, May 21st, a Watercorp Honey Wagon pump was stolen from the marina and the suspect fled the area in a pickup truck. Officials are searching for the owner of the vehicle, described as a red, 3/4 ton, quad cab, Chevy pickup with a short box, and hoping to speak with the individual. Surveillance shows the vehicle traveled north on State Highway 42 after the pump was taken. Residents are urged to call the Kewaunee Police Department if they have information on the incident and they can remain anonymous if they choose. Kewaunee Police Chief Jim Kleiman says if residents see something suspicious they should be aware and try and capture a license plate number if possible. A pump similar to the one stolen is pictured below.