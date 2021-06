“The Fourth District is currently investigating an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred at approximately 11:45 pm in the 4000 block of Arkansas Avenue, NW. The victim reported he was sitting in his vehicle at the listed location when two suspects approached his vehicle. One of the suspects attempted to open the car door, but was unable to open the door. When the suspects were unable to gain entry to the victim’s vehicle, one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the rear window of the victim’s vehicle.