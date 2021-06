*bobby editorial note - this should run with a data graph and a map both* While Greenbrier County prepares its own broadband accessibility mapping, new data from both public and private sources was recently compiled and made available to the public. The new data and maps were released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which explained the map “is the first interactive, public map that allows users to explore different datasets about where people do not have quality Internet access.” “Any effort to close the digital divide starts with solid data, and NTIA continues to help policymakers...