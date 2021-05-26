Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

2021’s Best Metal Songs (So Far)

By Loudwire Staff
Posted by 
Loudwire
Loudwire
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the hellscape of 2020 deep into the rear view mirror, 2021 came roaring forward with a new era of bangers for the post-pandemic world. Whether released by metal stalwarts or up-and-coming new-bloods, these are the tracks that stood out so far in 2021. It’s been a fantastic year so...

loudwire.com
Loudwire

Loudwire

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traditional Heavy Metal#Black Metal#Audio#Deep Space#Death Metal Legends#Metal Stalwarts#Spotify Playlist#Bangers#Limitless Audio Space#Groove Laden Cuts#Up And Coming New Bloods#Modern Down Tuned Acts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The 50 greatest cult metal bands of all time

“History is written by the winners” goes the old saying, and that’s no less true in metal than it is in the real world. For every Metallica, Black Sabbath, Slipknot or Ghost, there are thousands – no, make that tens of thousands – of fantastic bands who have been cruelly snubbed by fortune.
MusicComplex

The Best Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Let’s be honest: It’s been an unusual year in music so far. At the midway point of 2021, many of the heavyweights in rap and pop are still holding on to their albums, waiting for the full-blown return of live concerts and festivals. In their absence, up-and-comers like Pooh Shiesty and Olivia Rodrigo have stepped up and taken advantage of the lull to make noise of their own, previewing what music might sound like in years to come. If you miss the A-listers, though, you’re in luck. All signs point to the second half of the year bringing the kind of blockbuster albums that have largely evaded us so far. J. Cole’s The Off-Season may have just broken the seal, and now we await rumored releases from the likes of Drake and Kendrick (and even a joint project from Lil Baby and Lil Durk).
Musicaudacy.com

Linkin Park's "In The End" surpasses 1 billion streams, first nu-metal song to do so

Linkin Park now has a song in the 1 billion streams club on Spotify & it is the first nu-metal to surpass that mark. It becomes only the fifth song released between 2000 - 2010 to hit 1 billion streams on the service (The Killers - "Mr. Brightside," Foster The People - "Pumped Up Kicks," Eminem - "Lose Yourself," Jason Mraz - "I'm Yours")
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Hear First Taste of New Bad Wolves Vocalist DL Laskiewicz

Just last week, Bad Wolves announced that former Acacia Strain guitarist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz would be taking over vocal duties for the group and now a behind-the-scenes video hyping their new album offers a first taste of his vocals within the band setting. The new clip, seen below, is an...
Musicghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Monster Magnet – A Better Dystopia

Monster Magnet probably needs no introduction to anyone who has paid any degree of attention to the alternative rock scene over the last 25 years or more. The band has always been unashamedly and unapologetically rockist in their approach. Largely ignoring scenes such as grunge as they have come and gone, Monster Magnet have managed to pump out album after album of classic heavy rock, and they continue to play to huge audiences. Somehow they have always stood out from the crowd of rock revivalists and “stoner” bands. Whilst the music of many of these retro bands so often feels tired and trite when compared to the 60s or 70s bands they try to copy, they always exuded a special kind of conviction, authenticity and raw power that sets them apart. Maybe this has something to do with (singer, guitar player and only original member) Dave Wyndorf having been born in 1956 and so having actually lived through the 60s and 70s. Either way, the music has always felt just as legitimate and classy as records by Motörhead or Deep Purple.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. Releases Humorous Music Video For New Solo Single 'Fierce'

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, has released a new solo single, "Fierce". The song's accompanying music video, in which Gus can be seen sporting black metal-style corpsepaint, can be seen below.
Video GamesPosted by
Loudwire

Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia Now a Character in Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Game

For a limited time, Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia will be featured as an obtainable character in an event within Iron Maiden's popular Legacy of the Beast mobile game. The partnership with Lacuna Coil is just the second in-game band collaboration in the turn-based game where users power up certain characters, each with their own class types and specialties, and take a select number into battle in an attempt to best the foe in a wide variety of combat-related worlds and events.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

The 44 Songs Iron Maiden Have Never Played Live

With over 150 songs in the catalog, Iron Maiden have done a remarkable job of giving most of their material some stage time and there's not even 50 songs that they've never played live. So, with the ever-trusty archival site setlist.fm at our disposal, we rounded them all up here.
ElectionsPosted by
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Alice in Chains Song? – Vote Now

What’s the best Alice in Chains song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Clown Discusses Slipknot’s Unreleased Paul Gray Tribute Song

The music that artists release into the world tends to be only a mere fraction of the music that they've actually created and recorded — such in the case of Slipknot, who, according to Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, have an unreleased Paul Gray tribute song waiting to be shared. During an...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PETER TÄGTGREN's PAIN Releases Music Video For New Single 'Party In My Head'

PAIN, the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Peter Tägtgren, has released its first original song in five years: "Party In My Head". Blending '80s synth, electro, and metal, PAIN delivers one hell of an anthem providing a powerful sonic vaccine against the distress and depression caused by the worldwide pandemic.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Trivium’s Matt Heafy + Richard Marx Give ’80s Ballad a Metal Makeover

Have you ever listened to a tear-jerking heart song and thought, "This could really use some blast beats"? If so, then you should probably check out the new collaboration between Trivium's Matt Heafy and '80s and '90s pop-rock vocalist Richard Marx. The pair have reworked Marx's "Right Here Waiting" and given it the heavy update you never knew you needed to hear.