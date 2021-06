MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Friday reversed his controversial decision to release a jail inmate whom he had found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Over the strenuous objection of prosecutors, Presiding Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter ordered Tyler Bradford Revel, 33, to be released from Mobile Metro Jail to his home in West Mobile. That decision outraged not just prosecutors, but the residents of the two nearby houses he broke into in 2019.