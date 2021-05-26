Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Modernisation of ties not possible with Swiss "no" to EU trade treaty talks -EU

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJnlw_0aC06EP100
Switzerland's national flag flies beside the one of the European Union in Steinhausen, Switzerland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The European Commission expressed regret on Wednesday at the Swiss government's decisions to ditch a stalled treaty with the European Union, saying the move would prevent the modernisation of ties and Switzerland's participation in the EU's single market.

The Swiss government decided on Wednesday to ditch a stalled treaty with the European Union amid stiff domestic opposition to a pact that would have simplified and strengthened ties with the country's biggest trading partner.

The government concluded that substantial differences remained between Switzerland and the EU on key aspects of the agreement. read more

"Without this agreement, this modernisation of our relationship will not be possible and our bilateral agreements will inevitably age: 50 years have passed since the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement, 20 years since the bilateral I and II agreements. Already today, they are not up to speed for what the EU and Swiss relationship should and could be," the Commission said in a statement.

"This is why, back in 2019, the EU insisted that this agreement was so essential for the conclusion of possible future agreements regarding Swiss further participation to the Single Market, and also an essential element for deciding upon further progress towards mutually beneficial market access," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treaty#Bilateral Trade#Domestic Trade#Swiss#The European Commission#The European Union#The Free Trade Agreement#Free Trade#Ii Agreements#Country#Stiff Domestic Opposition#Substantial Differences#Progress#Trading#Market Access#Key Aspects#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Related
Politicswcn247.com

Russia spars with EU and US at meeting on EU-UN cooperation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has sparred with the European Union and the United States at a U.N. meeting that highlighted the strained relations between Moscow, Brussels and Washington. The meeting was to focus on cooperation between the United Nations and the 27-nation European Union. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the council that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the fragility of our hyper-globalized and interdependent world. He says the demand for multilateral solutions is much greater than the supply. Russia’s deputy ambassador strongly disagreed, saying the EU more often chooses destructive unilateral approaches. He warned the European bloc against interfering in other countries’ affairs including by taking action against Belarus, a close Moscow ally.
Economytucsonpost.com

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
Travelteletrader.com

EU Council adopts digital COVID passport regulation

The European Council adopted on Friday the regulations related to the digital COVID-19 certificate, which will apply from July 1. The certificate will be issued free of charge and will allow travel within the European Union for residents who are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test result, or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months. The measure will apply until June 30, 2022.
Economylexblog.com

European Commission publishes finalised SCCs

The European Commission has published its final Implementing Decision on new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for the transfer of personal data to third countries. The new SCCs have been expected for some time in order to address the entry into force of the GDPR and the requirements of that regime. The delay to the update was due partly to the European Court of Justice’s decision in Schrems II (C-311/18), and the need for the European Commission to reconcile the new SCCs with that decision. They also take into account the Joint Opinion (2/2021) of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) on the draft SCCs, as well as the EDPB’s draft recommendations on supplementary measures.
Foreign Policyeureporter.co

113 US and EU organizations urge EU and US to Lift retaliatory tariffs on products unrelated to transatlantic trade disputes

In advance of the upcoming EU-US summit in Brussels, the undersigned 113 organizations reiterate our call for the permanent removal of tariffs on sectors unrelated to the ongoing transatlantic trade disputes. The transatlantic relationship is of enormous economic importance to our sectors, and spiritsEUROPE is eager to see it protected and nurtured. spiritsEUROPE welcomes the positive steps to de-escalate the disputes over the past few months and hope that both sides can build on this positive momentum to secure the permanent removal of retaliatory tariffs on our products.
Economynewsatw.com

The Papers: 'Summer freedom on hold' and EU trade war threat

Reports of a delay to the planned 21 June date for ending Covid restrictions in England are among the front-page stories. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Trade Representative Tai to hold talks in Britain next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Britain on Wednesday and hold talks with British trade minister Elizabeth Truss after participating in a U.S.-European Union summit and holding several bilateral meetings, her office said. Tai first disclosed her trip to Brussels - her first overseas trip...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G7 leaders agreed to keep the money taps open -source

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations were in broad agreement about the need to continue supporting their economies with fiscal stimulus after the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday. The backing for more stimulus was shared by all leaders including...
Healthkitco.com

Lawmakers urge EU U-turn to back vaccine patent waiver

The European Parliament urged the European Union to reverse its position and support a proposed temporary lifting of intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a push by many developing nations to allow more production. EU lawmakers backed by 355 votes to 263 a resolution on accelerating the global...
Politicswcn247.com

EU asks Poland to stop court review of EU vs. Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union has asked Poland to withdraw a motion which the prime minister sent to the country's constitutional court asking that it determine whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the central European nation. A spokesman for the European Commission said Thursday that the letter was sent to the Polish government on Wednesday by the EU’s Commissioner for Justice. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked for the review in March after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution. The matter comes amid a larger dispute over changes to the Polish judicial system which the EU views as an assault on judicial independence.
Economyeureporter.co

UK urges EU to move on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland

Britain told the European Union on Wednesday (9 June) time is running out to find solutions to ease post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, saying any further legal action by the bloc would not "make life any easier" for people in the province, Reuters. Since completing its exit from the EU...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

POUND UNDER PRESSURE ON EU-UK TRADE WAR CONCERNS

The EU and the UK failed to agree on implementing the Northern Ireland protocol, which exerted pressure on the sterling versus the US dollar and the euro. Currency markets have remained sluggish so far this week, with traders awaiting US inflation data and the ECB meeting. Note: Company News is...
Agriculturekfgo.com

EU lawmakers seek ban on caged farming, foie gras force-feeding

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament on Thursday called for the European Union to end caged farming of animals and ban force-feeding of ducks and geese to produce foie gras. The EU assembly approved a report asking the European Commission to propose legislation to phase out the use of cages...
EuropeDerrick

EU lawmakers say Morocco put children's lives at risk

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Thursday accused Morocco of endangering the lives of children in an attempt to put political pressure on Spain, after more than 8,000 people tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta last month. In a 397-to-85 resolution with 196 abstentions, the...
Politicswtaq.com

EU Commission says Poland cannot question primacy of EU law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation, because it is the fundamental principle of the 27-nation bloc, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. The Commission, which is the guardian of EU treaties, sent a letter to...
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

The European Commission has submitted Hungary to the Court of the European Union

According to the directive, Member States must ensure that urban agglomerations properly collect and treat wastewater, thus eliminating or reducing all its adverse effects. In justifying its decision, the European Commission noted that the European Green Agreement sets a depollution target for the European Union and its member states. Full...