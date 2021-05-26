Cancel
NHL

Lightning back on home ice after Panthers force Game 6

By Erin O'Brien
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 16 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Still just one win away from advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning are getting their second chance at a series victory on home ice.

The Bolts own a 3-2 series lead over the Cats.

Tampa Bay is looking to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth time in franchise history. They have never lost a playoff series when owning a 2-0 or 3-1 series lead, and the Bolts held both this season.

The Lightning have won all 10 previous playoff series in franchise history when up 3-1, never going past Game 6 to close out the series.

Monday night’s Game 5 was one for the history books.

After giving up a goal on the first shot he faced in his NHL playoffs debut, rookie goaltender Spencer Knight went on to make 36 straight saves to help the Panthers stave off elimination with a 4-1 win over the Lightning.

In addition to picking up the critical win, Knight, who only turned 20 just over a month ago, also became not only the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to win his playoffs debut, but also the youngest goaltender to ever make their NHL playoffs debut in an elimination game.

“He was great,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “That was a goalie win.”

The Panthers will be back in Sunrise for Game 7 on Friday if they pull out another win against the Bolts.

You can watch Game 6 on CNBC at 8 p.m. on Monday.

