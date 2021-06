DELAND, Fla. – Two 18-year-old men on juvenile probation are accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint in the DeLand area and stealing his $3,000 gold chain. The incident started on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when the victim and his girlfriend, both juveniles, met up with Javontea Ross and Kenyonte Grimes near Spring Hill Park to buy $20 in weed, according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. When the men approached the victims, one man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s face, demanding his gold chain, the victim told deputies.