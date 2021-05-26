Tenet hospitals announce new relationship with UCSF neurosurgical services

Dr. Phillip Kissel

Affiliation with the University of California San Francisco will elevate care for neurological patients

–Tenet Health Central Coast on Tuesday announced a unique, new relationship with the University of California, San Francisco, and UCSF Health to provide access to a nationally-recognized network of neurological and spine care services here on the Central Coast. Combining UCSF’s expertise with advanced technology – that includes real-time consultations from neurosurgeons and experts during surgery – has created a new level of care for Central Coast communities.

This neurosurgical affiliation with UCSF Health further elevates Tenet Health Central Coast’s ability to provide state-of-the-art triage and care to any patient in San Luis Obispo County with acute or non-emergent neurological disorders involving the brain, spine or peripheral nerves in a seamlessly integrated fashion, any time of day.

Neurosurgeons at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center now have around-the-clock access to UCSF Health neurosurgical providers to discuss any neurosurgical patient at Sierra Vista who could benefit from more complex care at UCSF. A continuum of care between the two organizations ensures that patients remain connected to their surgeons and specialists regardless of which facility they require. Sierra Vista and UCSF Health physicians will work hand-in-hand to enhance the patient experience via immediate expertise for emergent, urgent, semi-elective neurosurgery consultations, and transfers.

Two key aspects make this relationship unique to the region:

Remote and direct access to UCSF Health physicians that allows for real-time consultations from neurosurgeons and experts even during surgery;

A continuum of care between the two organizations for a patient clinical pathway that keeps them connected to their surgeons and specialists regardless of which facility they require.

“Our neuro services at Sierra Vista also include our advanced stroke care program with our local interventional neurology team that responds to emergencies 24/7/365,” says Phillip Kissel, M.D., director of neurosciences at Sierra Vista and clinical professor for the UCSF Department of Neurosurgery. “By adding direct access to UCSF physicians from the Department of Neurological Surgery, known as one of the best in the country, we are bringing top-notch care and expertise to our community. This relationship is more than expanding access to expertise at UCSF; we are looking to introduce new programs and services locally in direct support of our community and its needs. I believe this affiliation will have a tremendous, positive impact on our Central Coast community.”

“The UCSF Department of Neurological Surgery is proud to work with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center to provide comprehensive, leading-edge treatment for complex neurosurgical cases, including pediatrics, in the central California community,” said Mitchel Berger, MD, Professor, UCSF Department of Neurological Surgery and Director, Brain Tumor Center.

“We want to make sure our communities know we have a robust, high-quality neuro program right here in their backyard through our affiliation with UCSF Health. If patients can avoid transfers or traveling for surgery, we believe the chances are better for their recovery,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast. “This is an excellent fit, and we are thrilled to collaborate with UCSF for national excellence at a community level.”