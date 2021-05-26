Cancel
Salisbury, NC

North Carolina 12-year-old graduates from high school and college at same time

By Kelly Kazek
southernthing.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Wimmer, a 12-year-old from Salisbury, N.C., received an associate's degree from college just days before graduating from high school, according to a story on CNN. Kelly Clarkson tapped to take over Ellen Degeneres Show time slot. May 26 | 2021. Not just anyone could fill Ellen Degeneres' shoes when...

www.southernthing.com
