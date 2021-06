HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society said it has rescued a family of four German shepherds as part of an animal cruelty case. The dogs, which were found emaciated while suffering from extreme skin conditions and fungal infections, were found in at a home located at 14700 Almeda Rd. after BARC Animal Control officers conducted a sweep of a local neighborhood near Fourth Ward. Authorities said they had received several complaints of stray dogs in the area.