Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Graham Spanier given report date for jail term; will serve two months in prison

By Charles Thompson
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was ordered to report to Centre County Correctional Facility on July 9 to begin serving two months in jail for child endangerment. The sentence is related to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. Spanier was convicted at a jury trial here in 2017 of deciding to handle an allegation of abuse by Sandusky in-house, rather than reporting it to police or child welfare authorities.

www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
77K+
Followers
39K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Graham Spanier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Courts#Jail#State Prison#Federal Prison#Jury Trial#State Attorneys#Penn State#Penn State Football Coach#Pre Trial Appeals#House Arrest#Justice#Child Sex Abuse#Investigators#Reinstated#Police#Child Endangerment#Client Privileges#Sandusky In House#Child Welfare Authorities#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
NorthEast Times

Paul Dignam gets 13-month jail term

Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Paul Dignam, 59, was sentenced to 13 months in prison and one year of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $3,500 fine by District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno for a scheme to defraud the City of Philadelphia of about $119,000 over the course of several years.
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Bradford woman to serve prison term for running from police

SMETHPORT — A Bradford woman accused of running from police officers when she was wanted on a warrant was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court. Karlie A. Ryan, 26, of Bradford, will serve one to two years in state prison with credit for 45 days of time served for a charge of flight to avoid apprehension.
Public Safetyabc23.com

Spanier Starts to Serve Sentence

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence in a case stemming from the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal. A judge upheld Spanier’s sentence last month and ordered him to begin serving at least two months in the county jail for a single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children.
Jamestown, NYObserver

Jamestown men sentenced to state prison terms

Two Jamestown men have been sentenced to state prison terms. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced that 30-year-old Nathaniel Hollins was sentenced Tuesday by County Court Judge David Foley to one and a half to three years in prison. He previously pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt. In July...
Allegheny County, PAthecranberryeagle.com

2 in Cranberry shoplifting ring to serve prison time

The two most prolific members of a multicounty shoplifting ring that struck stores in Cranberry Township were sentenced to jail May 27. Daniel Adam Wikert, 28, and Sarah Anne Yost, 28, both of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, each were sentenced to one year minus a day to two years minus a day. In Yost's case, she pleaded guilty to a felony organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Wikert pleaded guilty to conspiracy access and conspiracy to commit retail theft. He also was sentenced to one year of probation. The two were charged Oct. 1, 2019.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Man charged with bringing meth into jail sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A man who was charged with bringing methamphetamine into the Shelby County Jail was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Nathan G. Street, 35, to 18 months in prison on an amended charge of attempted illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a fourth degree felony. Street previously was charged with illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge April 21.
Mills County, TXkoxe.com

Man Sentenced to Lengthy Prison Terms

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that a felony case was recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Reid Darwin Phelps, Jr., pled no contest to the felony offense of Obstruction or Retaliation and was sentenced to Forty (40) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Jail guards resuscitate lifeless prisoner, sheriff says

COLONIE — Jail guards used cardiopulmonary resuscitation and applied tourniquets to a prisoner's arm after the prisoner used a sharp object to cut himself, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said. Apple said the guards found the 43-year-old man lifeless Monday on the floor of his cell with blood coming from...
Baltimore County, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Serial arsonist to serve 10 years in jail

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A Delaware man is set to spend 10 years in jail for a string of arsons in Harford County and Baltimore County, causing more than $1 million in damage. Investigators are also working to connect him to other arsons in the Dewey Beach area. Richard Benjamin Lodeski,...
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Eight persons booked into Detention Center Tuesday

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. During the past 96 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, eight persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander for charges including three felony charges and 18 misdemeanor charges. There were 73 calls for service in the past 24 hour period.
Virginia StatePosted by
13News Now

Bail granted for Virginia Tech player charged with murder

VIRGINIA, USA — A Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been released on bail. News outlets report that Isimemen Etute was granted bond Wednesday. Prosecutors initially filed an expedited appeal that would have kept the 18-year-old from Virginia Beach in jail for up to five more days.
Norma, NDblackchronicle.com

MURDERER GETS DEATH PENALTY!

NORMAN–A jury gave the death penalty to the man convicted in the brutal 2018 murder of a 27-year-old woman. Joseph Fidel Alliniece, 32, showed no emotion as Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley read the verdict. “Ladies and gentlemen, the death penalty should be reserved for the worst of the...
Pahrump, NVpvtimes.com

Local woman accused of stalking

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody following an extensive stalking investigation. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Lt. Adam Tippetts said deputies opened the investigation into a reported temporary protective order violation on May 3, after it was alleged that the male victim was being stalked and receiving text messages from his ex-girlfriend.
Pennsylvania Statepennsylvanianewstoday.com

Former President of Pennsylvania State University Reported to Prison on Sandusky Scandal – WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com

Contributor: June 10, 2021 / 8:39 AM EDT / Has been updated: June 10, 2021 / 8:39 AM EDT. Bellefonte, Pennsylvania (AP) — Former President of Pennsylvania State University, Grahams Pania, was imprisoned early to end his sentence for child sexual abuse scandal in a scandal of child sexual abuse by Jerry Sandusky I reported that.
Philadelphia, PANBC Philadelphia

Penn State Ex-President Spanier Reports to Jail Early in Sandusky Scandal

Former Penn State president Graham Spanier reported to jail early to begin serving his sentence in a case stemming from the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal. Spanier was supposed to report by July 9, but an inmate locator showed he was already in custody at a county jail several miles from the Penn State campus as of Wednesday.
Nebraska StateSand Hills Express

Manhattan, Kansas woman ordered to serve Nebraska prison term

BEATRICE - Having her probation revoked, a Manhattan, Kansas woman has been ordered to serve two years in state prison for Gage County, Nebraska convictions. 34-year-old Chelsi Pike drew concurrent prison terms for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and felony failure to appear. District Judge Rick...
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

Prosecutor dismisses charges against Baraboo woman

A special prosecutor dismissed charges against a Baraboo woman accused of stealing more than $133,000 from her employer before she made an initial appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court. Bobbi Jo Tracy, 44, faced six felony counts of theft, including one for theft of more than $10,000 in a business...