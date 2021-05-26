Graham Spanier given report date for jail term; will serve two months in prison
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was ordered to report to Centre County Correctional Facility on July 9 to begin serving two months in jail for child endangerment. The sentence is related to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. Spanier was convicted at a jury trial here in 2017 of deciding to handle an allegation of abuse by Sandusky in-house, rather than reporting it to police or child welfare authorities.www.pennlive.com