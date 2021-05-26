Graham Spanier given report date for jail term; will serve two months in prison

The two most prolific members of a multicounty shoplifting ring that struck stores in Cranberry Township were sentenced to jail May 27. Daniel Adam Wikert, 28, and Sarah Anne Yost, 28, both of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, each were sentenced to one year minus a day to two years minus a day. In Yost's case, she pleaded guilty to a felony organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Wikert pleaded guilty to conspiracy access and conspiracy to commit retail theft. He also was sentenced to one year of probation. The two were charged Oct. 1, 2019.