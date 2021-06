A man connected to India, the missing tiger, returned to jail Friday after a Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond and raised it to $300,000 on a separate murder charge. Authorities led Victor Hugo Cuevas off in handcuffs after lawyers at the hearing unveiled new details about the escape of the big cat. Its whereabouts have been unknown since Sunday night when police said Cuevas hopped in a Jeep Cherokee and drove the juvenile animal away from an active police scene.