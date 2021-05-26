Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Remote work certificate course begins June 7

By Jen Olson
Storm Lake Times
 28 days ago

Having the skills to be successful in remote work can open employment possibilities for Iowans no matter where they live, and Iowans can gain these skills through the Remote Work Certificate. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offers this virtual course in partnership with Utah State University Extension. The four-week...

www.stormlake.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Iowans#Isu Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Constructionanash.org

New Course Offering Certification for Mikva Operators

Due to the great demand for halachic experts in the field of mikvaos, a new program by the Havineini Institute and Beis Din Rabbonei Chabad, is offering certification courses for Mikvah Supervisors and Construction Consultants. Mikvaos for both men and women are in demand of constant inspection to ensure their...
Educationinvestrecords.com

ISRO is teaching 3 Online Certification Courses including Machine Learning for Free

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is offering free 3 online certificate courses on Machine Learning, Web GIS Technology and Earth Observation for Carbon Cycle Studies. This is a golden opportunity for the students, as these courses will be taught by eminent scientists working in the Space Research Organization of India. All these 3 online courses conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun are completely free.
Economylegalnews.com

Webinar to explore 'Challenges Created by Remote Work' June 17

The Association of Corporate Counsel-Michigan Chapter (ACC-MI) will present a complimentary webinar on “Challenges Created by Remote Work and the Wandering Worker” sponsored by Littler on Thursday, June 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. As the one-year mark of the pandemic passes, employees teleworking has created a whole host of...
Laplace, LAL'Observateur

8-hour food safety certification course offered in LaPlace

LAPLACE — Prophet Antoine Jasmine has offered his Choice Marketplace facility at 1005 Cambridge Drive for the administration of the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification, accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-Conference for Food Protection (CFP). The first course was held earlier this month, and 15 participants successfully passed...
ComputersTechRepublic

These 220+ courses will help you master tech skills and prep for IT certification exams

This IT training library also includes more than 19,000 certification exam prep test questions. According to Boston Consulting Group, there will be tens of millions of job vacancies by 2030 that will be hard to fill because not enough workers have the required skills, many of which are in technology. So training for an IT career could be a major step toward long-term job stability, and this is the perfect time to go for it because ITU Online is offering 24/7 unlimited access to all of its courses for three years at 50% off.
Educationpeeblesshirenews.com

Borders College awarded 'Great Place to Work' certificate

BORDERS College is celebrating a “significant achievement” after being named as a great place to work. In May, the college was awarded the ‘Great Place to Work’ certificate. According to feedback gathered by organisation Great Place to Work, 75 per cent of Borders College staff said they have a consistently...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Importance of Flexibility in Remote Work

Flexibility at a workplace refers to the ability to adjust from the traditional office work schedule, that is, the days and hours of being in a corporate office to work remotely. Be it from home, from a favorite coffee shop, on that bench near the beach, public park, or even in a local library. Generally, it makes the working environment fit, which boosts the business output, among other merits as discussed below.
JobsScranton Times

Where to find remote work

Dear J.T. & Dale: Where is the easiest place for me to find remote job opportunities online? I don’t want to go back to my office, but they are requiring us to in July. So I want to start looking ASAP for a new job where I can work from home.
Hazleton, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Hazleton SAT prep course to begin June 28

HAZLETON, Pa. — Penn State Hazleton is hosting a course designed to prepare high school students for the SAT beginning Monday, June 28. The SAT prep course runs through Aug. 16 and will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Classes will be held in person at Penn State Hazleton. Cost is $350 and includes books and other materials.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Youth work on earning CPR certification

Austin Sebacher, right, and his sister, Abbygail Sebacher, partner up to perform CPR on a practice dummy during training Thursday afternoon sponsored by the Fulton Housing Authority and conducted by members of the Fulton Fire Department. The youth taking part in Thursday's training were working to earn their Friends and...
Educationeducause.edu

Trusting Remote Work in Higher Education

Security exists not for security's sake, but so the community can trust what our institution does and how we do it. According to CIO.com, trust and transparency "are presenting as the new first-class differentiators, with experience, engagement, price, and quality all now settling in as second class."Footnote1 What does this look like in higher education?
Public Healthiu.edu

Post-pandemic remote work opportunities explained

With the guidance of campus and unit leaders, Indiana University is preparing to resume in-person learning for the fall 2021 semester and return to mostly normal operations. The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is making it possible for a gradual return to campus with appropriate safety precautions still in place, according to summer and fall health and safety guidance.
Advocacybloomerang.co

Nonprofit Remote Work: Is Staying at Home Here to Stay?

Would working out of the office vs. working help nonprofit organizations in the long term?. The pandemic jet-fueled significant shifts in the world’s work-life pattern. Yet had COVID-19 hit twenty years earlier, the effect would have been far more devastating. It just so happened that relatively new technologies were in...
Computersprogramminginsider.com

What Courses Should CISM Certification Training Learn?

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) CISM certification is designed for information security managers and professionals responsible for information security management. It ensures that the certified personnel delivered to senior management have the expertise of effective security management and consultation. The certification is business oriented, focusing on information risk management, while theoretically considering management, design and technical security issues. At present, more than 10,000 professionals in the world have passed CISM certification, and more than 200 people in China have obtained this certification. CISM is unique in the information security certification market because it is designed for people with experience in information security project management. Since its launch in 2002, CISM has become a globally recognized symbol of excellence in information security. Now more than 18,000 professionals have obtained this certification. CISM certification continues to be recognized by American National Standards Institute (ANSI) ISO17024, and is also selected as one of the top five information security certification in 2012. What are the contents of CISM certification training courses? Next, I’ll sort it out for you.
Technologyelearningfeeds.com

Is Remote Learning Working for UK Students?

Digital learning has many benefits. It can make education more flexible, more accessible, and better suited to the lifestyle of the modern student. But what do the students themselves make of it? Is digital learning working as well in practice as it does in theory? Or are students missing out on elements of their education that simply cannot be replicated online?
Career Development & AdviceRolling Stone

Why Remote Work Works and Tips for Creating A Remote Company Culture

The world has changed dramatically this past year. Each of us had different experiences as we navigated the Covid-19 pandemic. But we all have learned important lessons. During lockdown, I realized that my company, Flowhub, can and should be entirely remote. Here’s how I changed my mind about remote work and, in the process, transitioned my company. And for those considering doing the same, here are my top tips on how to do so.
Economyringcentral.com

Hybrid remote work: 6 strategies to make it successful

Around 40% of managers surveyed by the Harvard Business Review said they don’t have the skills they need to manage a remote team. Still, remote work is now common and popular because of the pandemic and because new technologies have made it easier to work from anywhere in the world. Many companies now let their employees work a few days remotely or let some teammates work remotely full-time while others work on-site.
Softwarechiefexecutive.net

Who Should Work Remotely?

As we slowly emerge from the pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders, organizational leaders need to make difficult decisions on who will—and won’t—be required to return to the office. With study after study showing that most employees are not interested in returning full time, pre-pandemic policies won’t cut it. Before...