Storm Lake, IA

SL Library to open June 7

By Jen Olson
Storm Lake Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Lake Public Library will open at 50% capacity starting June 7. That means a limit of 20 people plus staff can be in the library at any one time. Until that time patrons can come to the library by making an appointment. Appointments last 30 minutes and use of the fax machine or computers is not allowed.

Storm Lake, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Storm Lake, IA
