Examining the betting odds of which team Julio Jones plays for in 2021

Trading Julio Jones isn’t the only way Terry Fontenot can create enough cap space to sign the 2021 draft class, but as of now, the Falcons have the least amount of space available under the Top 51 contracts cap ($357,000) behind only the New Orleans Saints ($349,000). Once thought of as the only reason to facilitate a trade, money isn’t the only factor in this decision anymore as Jones did make a trade request out of Atlanta months ago, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The date to keep an eye on is June 2nd, as any time after June 1st, Atlanta can defer his $15.5 million dead cap salary hit to 2022. There can be a trade agreed to with the intentions of making it official after the first of June, and Vegas already has a few favorites for where he might be playing his home games this year.