Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Examining the betting odds of which team Julio Jones plays for in 2021

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrading Julio Jones isn’t the only way Terry Fontenot can create enough cap space to sign the 2021 draft class, but as of now, the Falcons have the least amount of space available under the Top 51 contracts cap ($357,000) behind only the New Orleans Saints ($349,000). Once thought of as the only reason to facilitate a trade, money isn’t the only factor in this decision anymore as Jones did make a trade request out of Atlanta months ago, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The date to keep an eye on is June 2nd, as any time after June 1st, Atlanta can defer his $15.5 million dead cap salary hit to 2022. There can be a trade agreed to with the intentions of making it official after the first of June, and Vegas already has a few favorites for where he might be playing his home games this year.

www.sportstalkatl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#49ers#Colts#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Nfl Network#The New England Patriots#Titans#Wft#Chargers#Trading Julio Jones#Atlanta Months#Favorites#Home Games#England#Betting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Falcons Signing DL Olive Sagapolu

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DT Olive Sagapolu to a contract on Sunday, according to his agent. Sagapolu tried out for the Falcons during their rookie minicamp this weekend. Sagapolu, 24, went undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2019. He later signed on with the Packers briefly before being waived...
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons add DT Olive Sagapolu after rookie minicamp

The Falcons invited five tryout players to rookie minicamp, and one of them has turned that opportunity into a roster spot. As you may have seen yesterday, Atlanta added veteran Olive Sagapolu to the roster, giving them one more interesting player in a deep and intriguing defensive tackle group. Sagapolu...
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons' wide receiver Russell Gage changes jersey number

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has changed his jersey number to No. 14. Chris Rowland will now wear No. 12. Gage, 25, previously wore No. 83 for the last three seasons. The sixth-round draft pick has been one of Atlanta's most improved players over the last two years. In the 2020 season, Gage was the Falcons' No. 3 wide receiver and with Julio Jones missing significant time, his role increased even more.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Falcons Signing DL Eli Ankou

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DL Eli Ankou to a contract on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson. Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.
NFLchatsports.com

The Atlanta Falcons have now promoted Julio Jones.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a reception with Reggie Ragland #59 of the Detroit Lions in pursuit during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Atlanta Falcons’ schedule was...
NFLYardbarker

Falcons will 'probably' make Julio Jones trade this summer

A Julio Jones trade is feeling more inevitable for the Atlanta Falcons. In an offseason that saw the front office take drastic steps to get under the NFL salary cap, new general manager Terry Fontenot may now be forced to make the one move he has been trying desperately to avoid.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

This is the third installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on to one of the most loaded position groups in Atlanta, wide receivers. The biggest story surrounding this group has been the trade rumors circulating Julio Jones and depending on if he stays or goes, other receivers’ roles will be affected in different ways. The Falcons have 11 receivers on the 90-man roster — accounting for Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back — and I would expect Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to carry six on the 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Dianna Russini says Julio Jones trade talks are still going on

The Atlanta Falcons were surprisingly brought into trade conversations with one of their stars recently, when reports surfaced that the team was possibly considering shipping star wide receiver Julio Jones to a new team. On Get Up! on Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini provided an update on the possible trade, saying that there are still conversations about trading Jones being had.
NFLaudacy.com

Undrafted NFL prospect duped in Falcons 'tryout' hoax

A former college football player hoping to earn a shot in the NFL says a callous prankster pulled off a bizarre hoax that played on his dream of playing professionally. Former Austin Peay standout defensive back Juantarius Bryant revealed the apparent deception in an emotional social media post this weekend.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Julio Jones conspicuously absent from photos promoting Falcons’ schedule release

With trade rumors swirling, Julio Jones’ future in Atlanta grows more uncertain by the day. The Falcons released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night in a series of tweets, none of which made any reference to Jones. Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom and even kicker Younghoe Koo all featured prominently, but Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and second among active NFL players in career receiving yards, remained nowhere in sight.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers cut Austin Proehl to make room for Marqise Lee

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers needed a roster spot after agreeing to terms with receiver Marqise Lee. The odd man out is receiver Austin Proehl. The team announced it has released Proehl. Proehl signed a futures contract with San Francisco on Jan. 4. Proehl, 24, has never played a regular-season game. He caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards [more]
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLBleacher Report

Juantarius Bryant Says He Was Victim of Hoax Convincing Him of Falcons Tryout

Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant said he was the victim of a hoax centered around a fake tryout with the Atlanta Falcons. Bryant explained Saturday someone had reached out to him while pretending to be Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. He drove to Atlanta's team facility for rookie minicamp, only to discover the team hadn't invited him. He called it "one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me."