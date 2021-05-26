Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Grand Rapids Named the Best Place to Retire in Michigan

By Casey Daniels
Posted by 
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Retirement requires a lot of planning and consideration. In addition to finances, you need to think about when and where you’ll retire. Forbes Magazine has come up with the top cities to retire in for each state. They have also named a runner-up place in every state. In creating the...

mix957gr.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forbes Magazine#Lake Michigan#Arts Center#State Income Tax#Retirement Home#Top Ranking#Retirement Income#The Milken Institute#The Civic Theatre#Tc#Social Security#Retirement Living#National Average#Vandenberg Plaza#North#Best Cities#Furniture City#Pension Income#Cost Of Living#Pros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Best Shots Of The Partial Eclipse From Michigan (So Far)

The universe treated us to a little show Thursday morning with a partial eclipse of the sun viewable along the horizon. Here's some shots from around the state. The so-called 'Ring of Fire' eclipse was mostly viewable from the other side of the Arctic Circle from us in Russia, but here in Michigan, we did witness a bit of an eclipse, and some photographers who know far more than I do on how to capture such things have posted their work to social media.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Is Michigan a Smelly State?

I've traveled to a lot of the fifty United States. I will admit, some have a unique aroma. Sometimes it's a pleasant smell, and other times not so much. The career website Zippia recently compiled a list of the smelliest states in the U.S. Some I agree with, others I would rank completely different.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Extra June Payment On The Way For Michigan Households Receiving Food Assistance

The State of Michigan announced today that those in the state already receiving food assistance will be getting an extra payment for the month of June. On Friday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the payments that will be sent to nearly 700,000 households in Michigan. The payments are a distribution of funds from the federal government. The feds are providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Has a Massive 4 Million Dollar Splash Pad

I have seen a lot splash pads in my day but nothing like the one the costs 4 million dollars to make and is the largest of its kind in Michigan. Having a young son who loves water, I'm no stranger to visiting a few splash pads. What an easy way for my son and one of his buddies to have a good time while I kick back and get caught up with news on my phone.
CollegesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

University of Michigan Ranked As Top Public School In The US

A study reveals the top 1,000 universities from around the world, covering 80 different locations and according to the QS World University Rankings for 2021-22, The University of Michigan is tops. For the sixth year in a row, the school has been ranked as the top public university in the United States.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Native Goes For The Gold At Olympics

He's the the reigning world champion in the 800 meters and he has his sights set on the biggest prize in track and field: Olympic gold. Donavan Brazier was a state champion when he competed for Kenowa Hills High School in Grand Rapids and then he became a national champion at Texas A&M. A gold medal for him at the Olympic games this summer in Tokyo is a realistic possibility. Brazier told WOOD TV,
East Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

East Grand Rapids Hosting Summer Concerts & Movies in the Park

East Grand Rapids is latest city to announce some fun summer things in the books. The Concerts and Movies in the Park will be held at John Collins Park, right on Reeds Lake, which make the whole experience better. Reeds Lake is one of my favorite places to hang out by. Whether it be laying on a blanket reading a book, sitting on a bench overlooking the water, or eating right by the lake... there's something so peaceful about it.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Should Michigan Create A Vaccine Lottery? [Poll]

COVID vaccine rates are beginning to plateau and state and city governments around the country are turning to a lottery to increase vaccine rates. So, we got to thinking. Should Michigan create its own vaccine lottery?. States like Ohio and Washington are offering up $1 million lotteries for people who...
AstronomyPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

How To View The ‘Ring Of Fire’ Eclipse In Michigan

The annular eclipse will take place early Thursday morning, and will be partly visible from Michigan, weather permitting. The full eclipse will begin on June 10 at 5:49am and last for three minutes and 51 seconds. The entire eclipse will take about 100 minutes to unfold. Here in the Mitten...
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Excited Michigan Lottery Winner Forgets Something Critical

An anonymous Genesee County man scratched off a million dollar ticket in his car, and in his hurry to get home and tell his family, he forgot one key thing. The 59 year old went inside the Speedway gas station near his home in Fenton over the weekend, and bought a couple of scratch off tickets. As he sat in his car scratching them off, he hit the jackpot and scratched off a million dollar prize.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”