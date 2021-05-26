Cancel
Erie County, PA

Ballot shortage, voters taking ballots from polls among problems in Erie County election

Erie Times-News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of paper ballots continues to create challenges for election officials, election judges and poll workers. In its third try under Pennsylvania's new election mandates, which required counties to have verifiable, auditable paper backups and enabled all voters to use mail-in ballots, the Erie County Voter Registration Office and Board of Elections encountered two problems it hadn't dealt with during the 2020 cycle.

