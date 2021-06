While effects of COVID-19 on the video game industry run deep, another casualty of the pandemic are in-person interviews. The joy of in-persons interviews is that press gets to ask developer questions face-to-face and get answers on the spot. The developer has little time to think, but many go through what is known as “media training” so they have a general idea of what to say in tough situations. Sure, press reps are standing by to make sure everything goes smoothly, but sometimes developers just want to talk about their game, and rightfully so.