Cornerback is a position group that terrifies me as it could become extremely vulnerable with an injury or two at the top of the depth chart. The optimism AJ Terrell sparks is great, but the rest of the group leaves something to be desired. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is multiple on defense, which means he’ll adjust the scheme to his players and what the opponent dictates. He’ll run many different coverages in many personnel groupings, but he uses his boundary and slot corners very differently. Slot or nickel backs are closer in proximity to the ball on most plays, which inherently makes them more effective supporting the run and blitzing more.