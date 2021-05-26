Bitcoin bounces off highs as crypto market volatility increases
Bitcoin fluctuated around the $40,000 level as chartists refocus on key technical factors that may provide clues on where it can go next. The digital asset on Wednesday bounced off its 200-day moving average -- around $40,600 -- highlighting how difficult it may be for it to regain its upward momentum. The coin gave up some of its earlier gains after failing to breach that key level -- it was up 3.8% to trade at $38,612 as of 11:28 a.m. in New York, down from earlier highs of $40,866.www.mysanantonio.com