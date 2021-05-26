Bitcoin bounces off highs as crypto market volatility increases

"For day-to-day payments there are other virtual currencies with better benefits," says Onyze. Since El Salvador took the first step towards what in the crypto community is called 'bitcoinization' of the economy, thousands of experts and institutions have raised their eyebrows regarding the suitability of the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto to be used for such simple gestures as buying a loaf of bread or paying for breakfast. Many are the doubts that arise about the usefulness of bitcoin in shops of all kinds, from the supermarket to the hairdresser, despite the fact that since the decision of the Salvadoran Parliament of June 9 they are obliged to accept the cryptocurrency in any type of exchange of goods and services.