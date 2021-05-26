Cancel
Falcon, CO

Video and blog: Air Force Academy graduates more than 1,000 at Falcon Stadium

By David Bitton david.bitton@gazette.com
Gazette
 12 days ago

12:38 p.m.: Always a thrilling moment. 11:07 a.m.: Gen. Milley begins presenting a coin to each of the 1,019 soon-to-be second lieutenants. 10:55 a.m.: Keynote speaker Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, It says in this country…in these United States under the colors of red, white, and blue…no matter who you are, every single one of us is equal. In America, you will rise or fall based on your knowledge, your skills, and your attributes, and you're going to be judged by the content of your character.

gazette.com
