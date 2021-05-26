Cancel
How Many Shares of Amazon Does Jeff Bezos Own After Selling $10 Billion Worth of Amazon Stock

By Ngozika Agu
justrichest.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the CEO of Amazon Inc., Jeff Bezos earns a little above $1.6 million per annum. The remainder of his massive $186 billion net worth, which makes him the richest man in the world, comes from his stockholding in the company that he founded. The renowned techpreneur previously owned a significant stake in the company that he grew from an online bookstore into an e-commerce juggernaut. However, his shareholding has reduced over the years in part due to his 2019 divorce, which saw him cede 25% of his stake to his ex-wife MacKenzie. Bezos has also voluntarily offloaded some of his stakes in order to comply with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirements. These sales have racked up tens of billions of dollars for him and he has revealed his plans to deploy them towards philanthropic initiatives. Some would equally go towards his space exploration venture known as Blue Origin.

justrichest.com
