How Many Shares of Amazon Does Jeff Bezos Own After Selling $10 Billion Worth of Amazon Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs — and that’s especially true anytime Amazon has AirPods available at discounted prices. That’s why we’re less than two weeks into June and we’ve already seen multiple AirPods models sell out so far this month. The first model that went out of stock was Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, but they’re now back in stock and back on sale with a nice big $50 discount that drops them to the lowest price of 2021 so far. And it should probably go without saying that the other model that sold out was Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro, the #1 best-selling headphones among our readers.