This week on WJON's "Get a Job" segment I talked with Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, and June Rausch, HR Generalist & Well-Being Coordinator at Cold Spring. May is Mental Health Awareness month and Gail and June highlighted the importance of the importance of good mental health in the workplace. Gail says 1 in 4 people will develop a mental illness in their lifetime. She also says virtually everyone has been impacted in some way by the pandemic. Workdays are often negatively affected by stress, depression, anxiety and other illnesses. Mental health is common and worth talking about. Listen to our conversation below.