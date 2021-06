Are you thinking about taking a trip to Minnesota with your family? Here are some of our favorite spots around Minneapolis to help you plan! When thinking about your visit, the most important thing to remember is that there is so much fun stuff to do — more than one visit can hold. To get through everything just on this list, you’d need to plan to visit across multiple seasons. Look at it like a menu that we’ve created over numerous visits with our family. Choose one or two fun things to do each day and remember to plan downtime, especially for littles. There is also a lot that we haven’t had to chance to do yet, and we’ll be visiting again too!