Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lucas Paquetá's incredible first season at Lyon

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2GDb_0aC04PnM00

Lucas Paquetá had a great first season at Lyon after joining the French club from AC Milan. The midfielder started 30 games, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists across all competitions in 2020-21.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Paquetá
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#France#Lyon#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFASoccerAmerica.com

UEFA Women's Champions League: Barcelona takes first (big) step in new era of domination

Can any team top what Lyon did in winning five straight UEFA Women's Champions League titles until being ousted in this year's quarterfinals by French rival Paris St. Germain?. Barcelona showed there's more to European women's soccer than OL with a stunning 4-0 win over Chelsea in Sunday's UEFA Women's Champions League final. All four goals came in the first 36 minutes, reversing what happened to Barca two years ago when it lost to Lyon, 4-0, in the final, conceding all four goals in the first 30 minutes.
Soccersemoball.com

Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) -- Barcelona's slow start two years ago doomed its European dream so this time it came out firing against Chelsea, scoring after just 32 seconds en route to a 4-0 victory and its first Women's Champions League title on Sunday. In a ruthless offensive display, Barcelona's attackers...
Soccersemoball.com

French title race goes to last day as PSG wins, Lille draws

PARIS (AP) -- Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day, as Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday for a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend, with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers. "We're...
UEFAESPN

PSG target Mohamed Salah; Manchester United in pole position for Jadon Sancho

In this week's ESPN Insider Notebook, Paris Saint-Germain eye Mohamed Salah to replace Kylian Mbappe, while Manchester United look to agree a fee for Jadon Sancho. Jump to: Man Utd in pole position for Sancho | Porto UEFA's third choice | Ligue 1 manager musical chairs | Salernitana fans issue threats | Gonzalez bans designer headphones | The battle for No 10.
SoccerThe Guardian

Vicky Losada: ‘Every single player in my Barcelona team is a winner’

Vicky Losada lives and breathes Barcelona and stands one game away from winning the biggest prize with her childhood club when they play Chelsea in the Champions League final on Sunday. Losada joined Barcelona at 14 and started in the first division two years later, her 14 years at the club punctured by spells at Espanyol, Western New York Flash and Arsenal. She could “talk for hours, days” about the changes she has seen at the club but the key is constant improvement. “We haven’t lost a year; we haven’t made that step back ever. I think that’s very important.”
Soccerscoopcube.com

Women’s football: PSG, French champions, end Lyon’s hegemony

They dreamed of it, the Parisians did. Paris Saint-Germain, victorious against Dijon (3-0) in the women’s D1 on Friday 4th June, captured the first French championship title in their history and ended 14 years of Olympique Lyonnais’ hegemony. The Parisians end the season unbeaten and with 62 points more than...
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

De Sciglio ‘fascinated’ by Premier League and Chelsea

Mattia De Sciglio admits he wants to stay at Lyon or move to the Premier League: ‘I’m fascinated by Chelsea.’ The Italian full-back joine. Mattia De Sciglio admits he wants to stay at Lyon or move to the Premier League: ‘I’m fascinated by Chelsea.’. The Italian full-back joined Lyon on...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lyon defender Mattia de Sciglio confesses Chelsea ambitions

Olympique Lyon defender Mattia de Sciglio has admitted ambitions of playing in the Premier League. And the former Juventus and AC Milan stopper says he'd love to play one day for Chelsea. De Sciglio said, "I am fascinated by the Premier League and Chelsea, but right now I am only...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leicester winger Rachid Ghezzal aware of Lyon rumours

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal has played down talk of interest from Lyon. Ghezzal has spent this season on-loan with Besiktas, where he's stated he is happy and settled. Asked about the OL rumours, he told So Foot: "I saw in the press and on the networks that the rumour...
Soccergoal.com

Memphis Depay to represent himself amid Barcelona transfer talk

The Dutch forward's contract at Lyon is winding down and he will manage his own negotiations. Memphis Depay is taking charge of his own future negotiations, amid talk of a move to Barcelona. The Dutch forward has revived his career at Lyon since joining the club in 2017, but he...
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Thomas Tuchel’s record in domestic cup finals

Thomas Tuchel will lead Chelsea out in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday hoping to repeat the domestic cup triumphs he enjoyed at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Tuchel won the DFB-Pokal in 2017 and the Coupe de France in 2020, the principal cup competitions in Germany and...
SportsThe Guardian

The final day of the Ligue 1 season will be the most exciting in years

While the penultimate round of fixtures in Ligue 1 lacked the drama of Alisson’s 95th-minute header for Liverpool, the French top flight once again produced a brilliant weekend of football. Marseille did provide a last-minute winner, with Arkadiusz Milik completing a hat-trick in the 95th minute against Angers to keep his club in pole position for fifth place and, now that PSG and Monaco have reached the Coupe de France final, a spot in the Europa League. However, the brilliance of the games on Sunday night was not in the immediate drama, but rather the way that they set up the final day of the season perfectly. Teams up and down the division ensured that they go into next weekend with their destinies still to be decided.
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Ligue 1 – Nimes vs Lyon Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Nimes vs Lyon being played? Stade des Costières, Nimes. Where can I get tickets for Nimes vs Lyon? Some fans are allowed in...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Ligue 1 star engrossed in Tuchel’s Chelsea as telling transfer admission made

On-loan Lyon full-back Mattia de Sciglio admits that he could entertain a move to Chelsea if Thomas Tuchel came calling for his signature. The Blues’ season looked to be heading the wrong way at the turn of the year. While Frank Lampard had enjoyed a big summer of spending, those finances did not translate to an upturn in form. Instead, the 42-year-old got the sack, with ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel arriving in his place.