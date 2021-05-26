Cancel
Yorkville mayor, board respond to restaurant owner's harassment allegations

By WKTV
WKTV
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORKVILLE, N.Y. – The Village of Yorkville mayor and board of trustees have responded to harassment allegations made by a local restaurant owner. Michael Hill Sr., who owns Full Throttle BBQ on Oriskany Boulevard, says the harassment stems from a call he made to tow a car that was in his parking lot, which is reserved for his customers. Hill claims the car belonged to the wife of a village trustee, and since the incident, he has been “intimidated” and “bullied” by village workers.

www.wktv.com
