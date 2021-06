Here is a gorgeous way to start your weekend. ‘Out of the Blue’ begins with delicate guitar before Shira’s beautiful vocal melody drifts in, full of weary resignation: “I’d almost given up // I was ready to cash in my ever after.” But then the lyrical and sonic mood changes as Shira sings of love entering her life unexpectedly. The song is disarming in its direct affirmation of love and the joy to be found when the right person comes along. This is the sort of love to jump into, the sort of love that immediately takes your life in a new direction. There’s an appealing, unselfconscious beauty in Shira’s hopefulness and willingness to surrender to it. So many songs are downbeat and many artists shy away from such positivity and happiness. Shira manages to write of a love that feels pure and authentic.