The Bow Tie Chronicles: Where did the Falcons go wrong in Julio Jones’ saga?

This is the third installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on to one of the most loaded position groups in Atlanta, wide receivers. The biggest story surrounding this group has been the trade rumors circulating Julio Jones and depending on if he stays or goes, other receivers’ roles will be affected in different ways. The Falcons have 11 receivers on the 90-man roster — accounting for Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back — and I would expect Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to carry six on the 53-man roster.