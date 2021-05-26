The Bow Tie Chronicles: Where did the Falcons go wrong in Julio Jones’ saga?
In the 264th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses what went wrong in the relationship between the Falcons and star wide receiver Julio Jones. Falcons coach Arthur Smith and left tackle Jake Matthews address the situation regarding Jones, who asked to be traded. Also, we share Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian’s assessment of the Falcons’ offense and defense following their offseason moves.www.ajc.com