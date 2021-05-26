Formlabs Introduces Nylon Powder for 3D-Printed Functional Prototypes and Finished Products

Boston, Massachusetts – Desktop Metal, a leader in mass production additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, has qualified the use of 4140 low-alloy steel for the Production SystemTM platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass JettingTM (SPJ) technology designed to achieve the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing industry. Desktop Metal is the first and only company to qualify 4140 low-alloy steel for use with metal binder jetting systems, enabling its use in mass production end-use part applications. Considered one of the most versatile low-alloy steels, 4140 is characterized by its toughness, high tensile strength, and abrasion and impact resistance. It is a critical all-purpose and heat treatable steel used extensively in a variety of automotive, oil and gas, and industrial applications, such as gears, downhole tool components, couplings, spindles, bolts and nuts, and many other mechanical parts.