Formlabs Introduces Nylon Powder for 3D-Printed Functional Prototypes and Finished Products

By PlasticsToday Staff
plasticstoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D-printing company Formlabs introduced today its Nylon 11 Powder, a high-performance material suited for functional prototyping and small batch production. Available for use on Formlabs’ Fuse 1 selective laser sintering (SLS) printer, Nylon 11 Powder enables users to print parts that need to bend or take impact such as hinges, clips, and orthotics.

www.plasticstoday.com
