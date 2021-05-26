Formlabs Introduces Nylon Powder for 3D-Printed Functional Prototypes and Finished Products

My Sparkmaker has broken again and this time I’ve had enough. Both cooling fans stopped working at the same time, which suggests to me the fault lies with the PCB. Guess what is the only part you can’t buy a replacement for from the Sparkmaker website? Actually I think the damage was done because I didn’t think to stop using the heating mat when we got into the warm weather and now I’ve overheated the PCB (which is located at the very bottom of the printer, right above the mat).