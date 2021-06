Morocco Beaver Fest - YARD SALES TIME:8AM-5PM, 9AM VENDORS START, 10AM-4PM BINGO AND TEXAS HOLDEM , COUNTY HIGHWAY PLOW PAINTING FOR KIDS, 12PM-4PM MUSIC, 12PM-4PM KIDS GAMES, 1PM-3-PM CHILD SAFETY IDENTIFICATION KITS,12PM-4PM CAR SHOW, 4PM PARADE LINEUP, 4:30PM PARADE START, 4:30-12AM DJ, STREET DANCE and BEER GARDEN, 5:30PM TEXAS HOLDEM and BINGO STARTS AGAIN, 5:30PM-9PM- Morocco High School Alumni Dinner- MOROCCO COMMUNITY CENTER. All events will be held in downtown Morocco. Roads will be closed off and parking will be posted. The address for the event is 218 E,. State Street, Morocco, IN 47963.