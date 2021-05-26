Cancel
DTN Cotton Open: Seesaws at Month’s End

By Keith Brown, DTN Cotton Correspondent
agfax.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cotton market has traded on both sides of unchanged as hedgers and speculators adjust and square up for the end of calendar May, plus the three-day Memorial Day weekend. Traders are monitoring the weather happening across West Texas and the Southeast. Currently, the perception is Texas is improving, while the Southeast is suffering. However longer-term outlooks do show hot and dry weather prevailing all across the Cotton Belt.

Live cattle futures traded in somewhat of a tight range yesterday but were able to hold well and close higher in closer months. However, trade was lackluster as market participants search for price direction. Hogs continue to remain well-supported. Packers remain aggressive and continue to pay higher prices for supply.