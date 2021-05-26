Wautoma Senior Center plans Garden Of The Gods trip
The Wautoma Senior Center is looking forward to a beautiful early fall trip, slated for Sept. 18-26 (Saturday - Sunday). The trip will depart Wautoma in a comfortable, video and restroom-equipped Motorcoach. The group will be heading to Garden of the Gods, The Royal Gorge, and Colorado Springs for nine days, eight nights, including four consecutive nights lodging in a Colorado Springs, Colorado hotel. This trip includes 14 meals: Eight Continental breakfasts (mornings of Days two-nine) and six dinners as noted. Cost is only $1,022 per person, double occupancy; single supplement add $445.www.wausharaargus.com