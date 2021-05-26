Cancel
Four Kicks Capa Especial Águilas LE 2021 Shipping Next Month

By Charlie Minato
halfwheel.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Crowned Heads released the Four Kicks Capa Especial—a blend originally created in 2011 and one considered for its debut Four Kicks line—now, another cigar from that time is set for its formal debut. It’s called the Four Kicks Capa Especial Águilas LE 2021, a 5 1/2 x 50...

halfwheel.com
Person
Jon Huber
#Shipping#Cigar#Crowned Heads#Ecuadorian#Cuban#Nicaraguan#Four Kicks Capa Especial#Kicks Capa#Line#Dominican Republic#Roots#Fillers#Sumatran#Time#Le 2021
