Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Diving into the world of NFTs Part III: Getting involved

By Tony Bettack
wtmj.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — You’ve probably seen some of the excessive price tags accompanying NFT sales. The most expensive NFT project ever sold went for $69 million in March. For the average person thinking about getting involved, seeing those headline-grabbing prices can be discouraging. There are options, however, for those not trying...

wtmj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part Iii#Diving#Nft#Cipher#Spree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyForbes

Diving Into Purpose, Part Four: Infusing Your Purpose

Founder & CEO at Advantages, a purpose-based marketing and branding agency. I guide others so their potential can be revealed. In the first three installments of the Diving Into Purpose series, I defined purpose, discussed why it is critical to business success and provided a primer on how to get started with finding your own purpose. In this installment, I'm going to discuss what I call "infusing purpose" — cementing your purpose as the foundation of everything you do.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Summer Game Fest Releases The New World Deep Dive Video

As part of the Summer Game Fest, the team partnered with Amazon Game Studios for a special deep dive video for their next game, New World. The video features a Q&A between Scot Lame and Geoff Keighley, as they go over the game in more detail and give fans a better perspective of what's to come in the MMO. The showcase itself provides more background on the island, characters, and what to expect while navigating Aeternum for the first time. You'll also get a preview of the six new expeditions, two new biomes, and more. Enjoy the video below as the game is currently set to be released in late August.
Businessaithority.com

Nuvei And Discover Global Network Sign Acquiring Agreement To Increase eCommerce Acceptance

Nuvei and Discover® Global Network partner to enhance borderless eCommerce opportunities for merchants and cardholders worldwide. Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has signed an acquiring agreement with Discover® Global Network, the payment brand of Discover.
Economygeekwire.com

Road to Series A, featuring Aileen Lee from Cowboy Ventures

GeekWire and Flying Fish Partners are excited to present the fourth installment of the Road to Series A, a virtual event series featuring in-depth conversations with leading venture capitalists. Catch the next session on Tuesday, June 29th at 4:00 PM PDT with Aileen Lee, Founder and Managing Partner at Cowboy...
BusinessSFGate

Dark Horse CPAs Announce Hiring of Stella Sanchez as Principal Accelerator

Sanchez Begins Principal Accelerator Program, establishes SMB Accounting and Tax Practice in St. Louis, Missouri. Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Stella Sanchez, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm’s Principal Accelerator Program. Sanchez’s experience in the areas of international tax and state tax controversy in combination with her experience with small businesses in the areas of tax and bookkeeping earned her a spot at the table to be Dark Horse’s newest Accelerator.
Technologythepaypers.com

BlueSnap to improve digital payments in post-pandemic education

B2B and B2C payment platform BlueSnap has partnered with education software providers to improve digital payments in education. The global payments company has teamed up with Faria Education Group as well as other edtech including Teaching Strategies, Snowman Software, Proclass, and Finalsite. The string of new client acquisitions comes amid unprecedented growth in the market. In 2020 alone, the UK’s edtech sector grew by 72% as a result of mandatory school closures and national lockdowns.
Retailfinextra.com

x15ventures and Stone & Chalk team to find Australia's up-and-coming retail startups

X15ventures, Commonwealth Bank's venture-scaling entity, have selected Stone & Chalk, Australia's leading Impact Network for emerging technology startups and scale-ups, to help scout experienced founders to participate in Xccelerate21, which is aimed at reimagining the retail experience. Xccelerate21 is a fast-tracked program for experienced entrepreneurs and start-up teams to achieve...
Businessgetnews.info

Viral Kumar Srivastava and Suraj Prakash Srivastava, the Founders of Sotros Infotech, Expand into the US Market

Driven and ambitious, the founders of Sotros Infotech are now ready to rule the US market. Viral Kumar Srivastava and Suraj Prakash Srivastava, founders of Sotros Infotech, started their business in Lucknow, India, and are now expanding their business globally. This is an inspiring story of how a firm born during the Covid pandemic, when businesses all around were floundering, is now going overseas.
Economystartupnchill.com

[Funding alert] No-code SaaS startup Pathfndr.io raises pre-Series A round led by Arali Ventures

Bengaluru-based MeTripping Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates under the name Pathfndr.io, has raised a pre-Series A funding of an undisclosed amount. The round was led by Arali Ventures, with participation from SEA Fund, Wayfare Ventures, KPB Family Trust (family office of KP Balaraj, Co-founder of WestBridge Capital and Sequoia Capital India), Acsys Investments, and Capital A (Family office of Manjushree…
EconomyPosted by
@growwithco

Startup 2021: How to Trademark Your Business Name

Learn the benefits of trademarking your business name and how to do it here. In our Startup2021 series, we're helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the new business climate of the COVID-19 era. Each week, we'll share an in-depth look at one step you can take toward launching your business in 2021.
Beauty & Fashioncoolmaterial.com

Huckberry x Coors – Golden Hours Series Part III

The Huckberry x Coors Golden Hours series have included some of our favorite drops of the year because of the brands’ collaboration with unique individuals. Golden Hour Series Part I was with Hotshot Gregg Boydston. Golden Hour Series Part II was with Eeland Stribling. Part III just dropped and it features artist, designer, surfer, and Santa Barbara local DJ Javier. He’s also the art director at Seeves, the artist behind studio Bayan Surf Club and clothing line Canto, and his style is the perfect blend of bold and vibrant with surf vibes. For his capsule collection for the Golden Hour Series, he did two tees and two hats with different characters/graphics on the white or black options. They also teamed up with surfboard shaper Joe Yee for a vintage style, one-of-a-kind surfboard that features DJ Javier’s artwork. Oh yeah, and 10% of all proceeds will go to Wilderness Youth Project, an organization that DJ partners with to get kids from all walks of life involved in nature through education and experience.
Computersaithority.com

AnChain.AI Partners With OmyuTech to Launch Japan’s First Baseball Card NFT platform on Flow blockchain

Silicon Valley-based digital asset platform company AnChain.AI today announced its partnership with OmyuTech, the top Japanese baseball software and data service provider, to launch Diamond Dream, a revolutionary digital asset platform for baseball fans to collect, trade, and engage with leading amateur, semi-pro, and professional Japanese baseball players through the blockchain.
WorldLaw.com

Virginia Briggs Appointed to Replace Sacked CEO at Australia’s MinterEllison

Property lawyer Virginia Briggs has been appointed chief executive and managing partner of MinterEllison, replacing Annette Kimmitt, who was sacked in March. Briggs, who is currently the firm’s acting CEO, head of its infrastructure, construction and property business and a member of the executive leadership team, will take over leadership of the firm July 1.
Economysalesforce.com

Salesforce Launches Vantage Point, a New Magazine Highlighting Unique Perspectives from Influential Leaders

Salesforce’s Vantage Point is a quarterly print magazine that brings together original storytelling and actionable guidance from global leaders at the forefront of change. At the height of digital fatigue, executives are turning to a timeless traditional format — magazines. Each issue of Vantage Point captures thoughtfully curated, diverse perspectives and real-world examples showing how to unite teams and drive business forward.
HealthDOT med

Fujifilm launches system integration platform specifically designed for endoscopy suites

Lexington, Mass., June 22, 2021 — FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging and integration solutions, today launched the industry’s first Systems Integration platform designed specifically to enhance image and data integration in endoscopy suites. Through specially designed hardware and software configurations, this scalable solution enables the multi-video and image routing and display capabilities that GI physicians need while performing advanced procedures.